Abstract

LiDAR placement and field of view selection play a role in detecting the relative position and pose of vehicles in relocation maps based on high-precision map automatic navigation. When the LiDAR field of view is obscured or the LiDAR position is misplaced, this can easily lead to loss of repositioning or low repositioning accuracy. In this paper, a method of LiDAR layout and field of view selection based on high-precision map normal distribution transformation (NDT) relocation is proposed to solve the problem of large NDT relocation error and position loss when the occlusion field of view is too large. To simulate the real placement environment and the LiDAR obstructed by obstacles, the ROI algorithm is used to cut LiDAR point clouds and to obtain LiDAR point cloud data of different sizes. The cut point cloud data is first downsampled and then relocated. The downsampling points for NDT relocation are recorded as valid matching points. The direction and angle settings of the LiDAR point cloud data are optimized using RMSE values and valid matching points. The results show that in the urban scene with complex road conditions, there are more front and rear matching points than left and right matching points within the unit angle. The more matching points of the NDT relocation algorithm there are, the higher the relocation accuracy. Increasing the front and rear LiDAR field of view prevents the loss of repositioning. The relocation accuracy can be improved by increasing the left and right LiDAR field of view.

Language: en