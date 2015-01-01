Abstract

This study clarified the movement of residences (2007-2020) of households affected by the tsunami caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11 in 2011 by tracking based on the telephone directory. The main conclusions obtained are as follows. 1) The share of the migrant population from the 10 affected cities to the studied 9 major cities in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures exceeds 57%. 2) The analysis used the NTT telephone directory registrants in the affected 10 cities: 135,524 households and major 9 cities: 320,678 households. The registration rate of the telephone directory was about 61.5% of the number of households in 2012, and 46.9% in 2019. The current residents in the disaster area was found in 74.7% of those of before disaster and 74,000 households, of which 39.2% and 38,800 households moved after the disaster. The current addresses of 13,986 households, 35.70% of the relocated people, have been identified. The ratio against all former residents is 14.0%. 3) The full name matching method was applied to grasp the moving between cities and towns. Multiple matching (same full name) is about 50% of 3,800 households with matching, or 1,831 households. The addresses of old and new residences targeted in this study are stored as a database.

Language: ja