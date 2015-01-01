Abstract

Typhoon 19th in 2019 was forecasted to have the strongest winds ever in the Tokyo metropolitan area, resulting in large-scale aircrafts evacuations from Haneda and Narita airports to airports across Japan, and some difficulties in coordinating to secure evacuation sites. Given the increase in the number of aircraft in the fleet and the increasing severity and frequency of natural disasters, it will be difficult to respond in a timely manner with the conventional aircraft evacuation scheme, and there is a growing need for a new preevacuation coordination scheme study and training. In this study, we analyzed the actual situation of aircraft evacuation during Typhoon 19th in 2019 based on web-based open data and interviews with the Civil Aviation Bureau and other organizations, and clarified the constraints and issues related to aircraft evacuation and temporary parking at airports. Based on these results, we examined the temporary aircraft parking methods at airports according to the emergency level, and conducted simulation analysis of the demand for evacuated aircraft and the capacity of the airports under several natural disaster scenarios, and discussed the feasibility and challenges of aircraft evacuation in Japan in the event of a large-scale natural disaster.

