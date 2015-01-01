Abstract

In recent years, Japan's total population has been decreasing and the number of elderly people aged 65 and over is the highest ever at 36.17 million as of September 2020. In past research on traffic behavior and health, it is said that using public transportation contributed to increase in the number of steps. However, there are few studies that calculated the effect of curbing health costs for local public transportation. In this study, we examined the effect of curbing health costs using steps count data of public transportation. We attempted to calculate the curbing health costs using the guidelines of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. Since it is difficult to extract only the step count data of using the shared taxi from the daily step count data, we calculated the curbing health costs of using public transport and multiplied these costs by the shared taxi usage. As a result, it was found that using the shared taxi reduces curbing health costs by about 6,101 yen per user per year.

