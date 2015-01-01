Abstract

Heavy rains severely inundated Kuma and Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto, Japan, in July 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people avoided going to evacuation centers and stayed in their damaged homes or homes of relatives and acquaintances. In addition, only Kumamoto residents were allowed to volunteer, resulting in an insufficient number of volunteers. Thus, analyzing the situation of this unique disaster is important, and location-based big data appears promising for the analysis. In this study, we attempted to understand the actual situation of evacuees and volunteers during the disaster by using mobile spatial statistics of aggregated data and GPS-based individual tracking data. Mobile spatial statistics revealed that the number of people decreased significantly in the inundated areas at night. Using GPS-based individual tracking data, we developed a method for extracting volunteers and calculating the time spent at volunteer centers.

