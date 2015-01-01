Abstract

It is necessary to develop a management methodology for evaluating and improving training programs to ensure that engineers possess the essential technical capabilities to maintain aging infrastructure. However, as infrastructure maintenance significantly depends on tacit knowledge, it is challenging to evaluate training effectiveness because the overall picture and components of the target technical capabilities are unclear. In this study, the effect of training on road bridge inspection in improving technical capabilities was evaluated. An example of technical capabilities embodied in a previous study by the authors based on Bloom's Taxonomy developed in the field of education was used. It was shown that improvement plan could be formulated. Furthermore, a methodology was developed to evaluate and improve training programs for infrastructure maintenance.

Language: ja