Abstract

In complex suicides, more than one suicide method is applied at the same time or one after the other. The most common complex suicide includes the ingestion of drugs combined with drowning. A case of acute intoxication by Bisoprolol and drowning is reported. The dead body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered on a river side, soon after her husband found a suicide note at home. In the woman's vehicle four empty boxes of Bisoprolol, a widely used beta blocker, were also found. Main autopsy findings were consistent with drowning and represented by plume of froth at the mouth and nostrils with frothy fluid also in the airways, water into the stomach, and a remarkable pulmonary edema as a result of fluid aspiration. Toxicological analyses were performed on peripheral blood, urine and gastric content samples using liquid and gas chromatography, coupled with mass spectrometry. Toxicological results were negative for ethanol and other common drugs of abuse. High levels of bisoprolol were found in blood (7.54 mg/L), far exceeding the therapeutic range, in the urine (1.14 mg/L), and gastric content (13.12 mg/L). Bisoprolol intoxication was assessed as a relevant contributing condition to the immediate cause of death represented by drowning. Although Bisoprolol would certainly have a heart-depressing effect, it is not possible to determine if the victim fell unconscious or if she simply collapsed into the water with a secondary drowning.

