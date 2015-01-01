SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

S. h. J, K. b. G, Vijay V, Prakash M. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 13(1): e4.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-023-00323-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Post-mortem animal predation affects human corpses in various ways. Lesions are a characteristic of the type of terrestrial or aquatic predators. These lesions can be misinterpreted and may be challenging for the forensic pathologist. Different species in freshwater cause different types of lesions depending on their feeding habits. There is a paucity in the literature about post-mortem lesions caused by freshwater animals.


Language: en

Keywords

Aquatic organism; Case report; Drowning; Freshwaters; Predate

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print