|
Citation
|
S. h. J, K. b. G, Vijay V, Prakash M. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 13(1): e4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Post-mortem animal predation affects human corpses in various ways. Lesions are a characteristic of the type of terrestrial or aquatic predators. These lesions can be misinterpreted and may be challenging for the forensic pathologist. Different species in freshwater cause different types of lesions depending on their feeding habits. There is a paucity in the literature about post-mortem lesions caused by freshwater animals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aquatic organism; Case report; Drowning; Freshwaters; Predate