Citation
O'Brien E, Whitman K, Buerke M, Galfalvy H, Szanto K. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36682987
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is an outcome arising from a combination of risk and protective factors. Examining psychological resilience traits associated with successful aging may help to better understand late-life suicide and depression. We examined self-reported protective factors including mindfulness, life satisfaction and engagement, flourishing, and subjective and objective social support in a high suicide-risk sample of depressed older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Depression; Protective factors; Late life