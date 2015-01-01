|
Citation
|
Dolli I, Slade T, Teesson M, Chapman C. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36682030
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a unique concern regarding the potential for pandemic-related increases in alcohol use. However, most studies which have measured pandemic-related changes to date utilise self-attribution measures of changes in alcohol use using cross-sectional designs, which rely on accurate self-attributions for validity. There has been minimal investigation of correspondence of self-attributed and longitudinally measured changes in alcohol use during the pandemic. The current study seeks to examine this correspondence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; alcohol consumption; binge drinking; epidemiologic measurements; self-report