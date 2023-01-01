Abstract

Injuries to the nail complex are common in children. Most children who present with fingertip trauma have experienced a crush injury, usually from the hinge side of a door and often in the living room. This article reviews the literature on the management of fingertip crush injuries, fractures of the distal phalanx, nail bed injury and subungual hematoma to establish, where possible, best evidence.



Les traumatismes de l'appareil unguéal sont fréquents chez l'enfant.



La plupart des enfants qui présentent un traumatisme d'une extrémité digitale ont subi une blessure par écrasement, généralement du côté de la charnière d'une porte. Cet article revoit la littérature sur la prise en charge des blessures par écrasement des extrémités digitales, des fractures de la phalange distale, des lésions du lit de l'ongle et des hématomes sous-unguéaux afin d'établir, dans la mesure du possible, la meilleure preuve scientifique.

Language: en