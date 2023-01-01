|
Citation
|
Braga Silva J. Hand Surg. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36682538
|
Abstract
|
Injuries to the nail complex are common in children. Most children who present with fingertip trauma have experienced a crush injury, usually from the hinge side of a door and often in the living room. This article reviews the literature on the management of fingertip crush injuries, fractures of the distal phalanx, nail bed injury and subungual hematoma to establish, where possible, best evidence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Fingertip; Lésion digitale distale; Lit de l’ongle; Nail bed; Plaie du lit de l’ongle