Johnston MS, Ricciardelli R, Ghodrati M, Czarnuch S. Health Justice 2023; 11(1): e2.
36683119
BACKGROUND: Mental health frameworks, best practices, and the well-being of public safety personnel in Canada are topics of increasing interest to both researchers and organizations. To protect and improve worker mental health, different training programs have been implemented to serve this population. The Road to Mental Readiness (R2MR) training regimen is one such program specialized to build cultural awareness of mental health, reduce stigma, and mitigate the cumulative impacts of exposures to potentially psychologically traumatic events among public safety personnel. However, limited research has been conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of R2MR, especially among correctional workers.
Correctional Workers; Mental Health; Public Safety Personnel; Road to Mental Readiness (R2MR); Stigma