Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The association between physical multimorbidity and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts among older adults from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is largely unknown. We aimed to assess this association as well as its mediators using nationally representative data from six LMICs.



METHODS: Cross-sectional, community-based data from the Study on Global Aging and Adult Health were analyzed. A total of 11 chronic physical conditions were assessed. Self-reported information on past 12-month suicidal ideation and suicide attempts was also collected. Multivariable logistic regression and mediation analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: The final sample consisted of 34,129 adults aged ≥50 years (mean [SD] age 62.4 (16.0) years; maximum age 114 years; 52.1% females). In the overall sample, physical multimorbidity was associated with increased odds for suicidal ideation (OR = 2.99; 95% CI = 2.06-4.34) and suicide attempts (OR = 2.79; 95% CI = 1.58-4.95), with the association being stronger in males than females. The association between multimorbidity and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts was largely mediated by pain/discomfort (mediated% 33.3%-44.2%), sleep/energy (28.2%-33.8%), and mobility limitations (26.6%-34.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: Physical multimorbidity among older adults in LMICs was associated with a substantially increased risk for suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Addressing the identified mediators in people with physical multimorbidity may aid in the prevention of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

Language: en