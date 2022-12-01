SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hornor G. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedhc.2022.12.007

PMID

36682969

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health problem of epidemic proportions. IPV often starts early in adolescence and continues throughout an individual's lifespan. IPV is defined as abuse or aggression occurring in the context of a romantic relationship that is perpetrated by a current or former partner. IPV victims often experience severe psychological trauma, physical injury, and even death. The direct recipient of the violence is often not the only individual impacted. Children are often peripheral victims of IPV. It is vital that pediatric health care providers, including pediatric nurse practitioners, recognize that IPV is indeed a pediatric health care crisis requiring strategies for both identification and intervention. This continuing education article will discuss IPV and its impact on children from conception to adolescence while exploring implications for practice.


Language: en

Keywords

children; trauma; Intimate partner violence; domestic violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print