Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health problem of epidemic proportions. IPV often starts early in adolescence and continues throughout an individual's lifespan. IPV is defined as abuse or aggression occurring in the context of a romantic relationship that is perpetrated by a current or former partner. IPV victims often experience severe psychological trauma, physical injury, and even death. The direct recipient of the violence is often not the only individual impacted. Children are often peripheral victims of IPV. It is vital that pediatric health care providers, including pediatric nurse practitioners, recognize that IPV is indeed a pediatric health care crisis requiring strategies for both identification and intervention. This continuing education article will discuss IPV and its impact on children from conception to adolescence while exploring implications for practice.

