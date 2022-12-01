Abstract

Reporting suspected child maltreatment in pediatric settings presents unique challenges. Variation in mandated reporter training may lead to discomfort and emotional dysregulation. Failure to collaborate inter-professionally potentially results in suboptimal care for vulnerable children and families. A-TEAM promotes awareness, transparency, empathy, a nonjudgmental strategy, and management by an interprofessional team when referring patients for child protective services evaluation. A faculty trained in pediatric trauma nursing led the development of A-TEAM. Integrating nursing and social work expertise protects the integrity of family-centered patient care. The A-TEAM approach may be a valuable contribution to the continuing education of pediatric health care professionals.

Language: en