SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eaves T, Roney L, Neitlich J, Knapik K, Lapointe K. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedhc.2022.12.008

PMID

36682970

Abstract

Reporting suspected child maltreatment in pediatric settings presents unique challenges. Variation in mandated reporter training may lead to discomfort and emotional dysregulation. Failure to collaborate inter-professionally potentially results in suboptimal care for vulnerable children and families. A-TEAM promotes awareness, transparency, empathy, a nonjudgmental strategy, and management by an interprofessional team when referring patients for child protective services evaluation. A faculty trained in pediatric trauma nursing led the development of A-TEAM. Integrating nursing and social work expertise protects the integrity of family-centered patient care. The A-TEAM approach may be a valuable contribution to the continuing education of pediatric health care professionals.


Language: en

Keywords

interprofessional practice; Mandated reporting; trauma nursing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print