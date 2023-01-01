|
Ohtani K, Kawai K. No Shinkei Geka 2023; 51(1): 146-155.
脳神経外科医が知っておきたいてんかん指導 - 自動車運転と福祉制度
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
PMID
36682760
Along with treatment, social life, including driving and welfare systems, are of great concern to patients with epilepsy. During treatment of epilepsy, guidance on these issues and actual treatment are two sides of the same coin, and both epileptologists and general neurosurgeons are required to have thorough knowledge of these issues. With regard to driving, Article 66 of the Road Traffic Law prohibits driving by persons who are likely to be incapable of normal driving. However, in epilepsy, legal criteria for driver's license eligibility has been established, and there are no legal problems if decisions are made in accordance with these criteria. Even if a patient has epilepsy, a driver's license will not be denied if the patient has not had a seizure that impairs consciousness or movement while awake for at least two years. Regarding social welfare, there are programs for patients with epilepsy related to medical expenses, disability certificates, and pension subsidies. It is necessary to present appropriate systems based on an understanding of a patient's disease and disability. These issues are described using actual examples.
Language: ja