Ricci V, Ceci F, Di Carlo F, Di Muzio I, Ciavoni L, Santangelo M, Di Salvo G, Pettorruso M, Martinotti G, Maina G. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 320: e115053.
36682093
BACKGROUND: Natural Cannabis (NC) and Synthetic Cannabinoids (SCs) use can increase the risk of developing psychotic disorders and exacerbate their course. AIMS: To examine the differences between psychoses not associated with cannabis use and those associated with NC and SCs use, evaluating psychotic symptoms, global functioning, dissociative symptoms and suicidal ideation.
Suicide; Antipsychotic treatment; Dissociation; Psychotic onset; Psychotic symptoms; Substances use; Synthetic psychosis