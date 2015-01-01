Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the trend of alcohol use disorder (AUD) hospitalizations in the Brazilian regions, and establish its relationship with mental health care facilities.



METHODS: Data were collected through the Hospital Information System of Brazilian National Health System (SIH/SUS) and National Register of Health Establishments of Brazil (CNES). We used linear regression models to estimate the effect of SUS psychiatric beds and Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) on AUD hospitalizations.



RESULTS: During 2015 to 2020, 298,735 hospitalizations for AUD were recorded. Most of the hospitalizations were male (88.8%). Individuals aged 60 years and older represented 11.7% of our cohort. The highest concentration of hospitalizations occurred in the South region (40.1%). The rate of hospitalizations per hospital bed remained relatively constant. The number of CAPS has a negative effect on SUS psychiatric beds in Brazil (average effect -22.31 [95% CI -26.92 to -17.70]). Psychiatric beds have a positive effect on AUD hospitalizations in the country (average effect 1.82 [95% CI 0.91 to 2.74]).



CONCLUSIONS: Prioritization guidelines for other forms of care are associated with a decrease in admissions for AUD, so we highlight the importance of adequate training of health care professionals for proper referral to hospital admission when necessary for these patients.

