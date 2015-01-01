SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhutada S, Goel MD. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(6): 1569-1600.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2021.1969845

This work overviews the axial crushing behaviour of tube in absorbing kinetic energy produced due to impact collision. Key insights on crash mechanics of crumple zone are provided to understand the crashworthiness characteristics of crash tubes. Parameters like peak collapse load, energy absorption capacity (EAC) and deformation modes are studied comprehensively to strengthen the understanding in improvement of crashworthiness of these tubes. Failure mechanism and the factors controlling the force displacement behaviour of tubes have been discussed in detail. Further, the role of geometrical modifications and foam filling in tubes to optimise the force displacement profile is explained. Testing equipment and finite element software packages pertaining to investigate the characteristics of tubes and used to analyse their behaviour under crash are also discussed. The overview is concluded with the limitations of current research and future scope of work in this area.


Axial crushing; composite; crashworthiness; foam-filling; hollow tubes; impact velocity

