Abstract

In this work, crash characteristics of side door reinforced beams under low speed impact were investigated. The side door panels of three different cross-sections, namely, circular, U and W shapes were considered. The advanced high strength (AHS) steel grade 1000 was used and both quasi-static and dynamic tensile tests were carried out for obtaining the rate-dependent flow stress behaviour. The geometries of all panels were modified with a specified design space constraint. FE simulations of profile variants under lateral impact load were carried out and resulting peak forces and maximum intrusions were afterwards determined. The most effective geometrical parameters for enhancing impact resistance of each reinforced beam were identified. The Wshape panel exhibited the greatest compromise of increasing crushing force efficiency, potential of weight reduction and minimizing structural damage. Finally, side door beams with combined best configurations were proposed and their crashworthiness including normalized specific energy absorptions were compared.

Language: en