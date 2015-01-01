Abstract

The aim of this paper is to examine the role of multiagent technology in the aviation industry in order to ensure a high level of aviation safety. The most important criterion for modern aircraft design and service is flight safety. Various agents have been built in the paradigms of designing, manufacturing, air space management, and maintenance, etc. according to existing literature. However, no research on the overall impact of multiagent technology (MAT) on the aviation sector's efficiency has been conducted. This paper analyses the role of multiagent technology in aviation sector by applying AHP and DEMA℡ approach in a hybrid way. A structural model was developed by this hybrid approach in which AHP helps in determining the relative importance of variables of MAT and DEMA℡ helps in capturing the interactive relationship among variables. The proposed model can provide a useful framework for the aviation industry in deciding which factor category of MAT can be used to monitor the corresponding problem. The findings would aid aviation professionals in reducing the risks of an airplane crash by implementing MAT efficiently and provide passengers with a high level of protection. This paper draws on the research results for implementation of agent technology and suggests some empirical tactics to enhance the performance of aviation sector so that many lives can be saved due to airplane crash. Finally, at the conclusion of this article, the limitations and scope of future research are discussed.

