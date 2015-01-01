Abstract

Most of the traditional methods for accident reconstruction are only based on a single theoretical system - either classical mechanics or finite element. In order to compensate for this limitations, the analytic methods of finite element and classical mechanics were synthesized to simulate and reconstruct a vehicular collision and deformation. Using an actual accident case, the finite element simulation models of accident vehicles are constructed, and the simulation experiment is also conducted. During the experiment, there are some analyses about the characteristics of velocity variation, forming process of deformation, state of stress distribution, and law of energy transformation of vehicles, and analyses also including vehicle simulation deformation and actual deformation shapes. It is shown that the synthesized method breaks through the limitations of traditional methods that rely on a single theoretical system. Meanwhile, comparing the finite element simulation deformation with the actual deformation can improve the reliability of accident reconstruction.

