Abstract

This research aims to analyze and optimize the performance of a driver side overhead airbag designed for the intelligent cockpit. First, the basic restraint system simulation model for 50 km/h full frontal crash was established and validated. Second, the restraint system model with overhead airbag for the intelligent cockpit was built based on the validated model, the kinematics and injury indexes for both Hybrid III 50th male and Hybrid III 05th female dummies were analyzed to evaluate the applicability of the overhead airbag for different size dummies. Finally, taking into account both Hybrid III 50th male dummy and Hybrid III 05th female dummy, the comprehensive weighed injury criterion (WIC) was set as the optimization goal. The DACE-Kriging model was constructed and the MOGA-II genetic algorithm was introduced for integrated optimization. The simulation results indicated that the overhead airbag could satisfy the requirements of different dummies among the full frontal crash. The optimized restraint system with overhead airbag had improved the overall protection performance for male and female dummies. The WIC values for Hybrid III 50th male dummy and Hybrid III 05th female dummy were reduced by 16.67% and 12.5% respectively. The comprehensive weighed injury criterion WIC was decreased by 15.52% after the integrated optimization.

