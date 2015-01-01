|
Citation
|
Aghamiri FS, Luetz JM, Hills K. J. Addict. Dis. 2022; 40(4): 472-480.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35000564
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives: Recent years have seen a surge of articles related to compulsive pornography consumption or pornography addiction, with experts warning of potentially detrimental consequences. Whereas much research has focused on the male consumers of pornography, fewer studies have examined the impacts of pornography-linked compulsive sexual behaviors (CSBs) on the wellbeing and experiences of female intimate partners. This paper addresses this gap in the literature.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
addiction; compulsive pornography use; compulsive sexual behaviors; cybersex; Pornography