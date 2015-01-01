Abstract

Background Racial disparities in access to psychiatric treatment are well documented, but less is known about disparities in use of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.



OBJECTIVEs To compare Black and White individuals with SUDs on overall differences and correlates of SUD treatment receipt.



METHODS Using nationally representative survey data from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III), we compared Black (n = 1,312 unweighted) and White (n = 3,076 unweighted) adults with past-year SUDs on proportions who received SUD treatment and on sociodemographic and clinical correlates of receiving treatment. Due to large samples, effect sizes, rather than p-values, were used to identify substantial differences between racial groups. Multivariate analyses were used to identify independent differentiating factors.



RESULTS Black individuals with past-year SUDs were no less likely to receive treatment than White individuals (10.1% versus 11.3%; p = 0.24). Bivariate analyses demonstrated similar correlates of treatment receipt between racial groups, including sociodemographic disadvantage, racial discrimination, criminal justice involvement, low social support, multimorbidity of SUDs and psychiatric disorders, and prior SUD treatment. Multivariate analyses demonstrated that low income, unemployment, and criminal justice involvement had a significantly stronger association with receiving treatment for Whites, while parental problems with alcohol was more strongly associated with treatment among Black individuals (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION Recognizing methodological limitations, our findings are encouraging suggesting that Black individuals with SUDs are not less likely than White individuals to receive treatment and have few differences in correlates of receiving treatment. However, treatment receipt was low for both groups and remains a major unmet challenge.

