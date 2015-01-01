SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ayeni OO. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(8): 996-1013.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2022.2089861

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite the prevalence of sexual assault against African American women, there are few culturally specific interventions available to address the unique needs of these survivors. This article reports the results of a qualitative case study that examined the experiences and outcomes of 12 African American female survivors participating in a community-based, culturally specific group therapy program through an Afrocentric sexual assault agency.

RESULTS indicated that participants reported overall positive outcomes and satisfaction with the intervention. This study provides a preliminary understanding of the potential benefits of utilizing a culturally specific approach to sexual assault service provision in community-based settings. By documenting the experiences and outcomes of women participating in a culturally specific group intervention, this study helps bridge the gap between academic and practice-based knowledge and sheds new light on the value of culturally specific sexual assault services for African American survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

African American women; community-based services; Culturally specific programs; disclosure; recovery; sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print