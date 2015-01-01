Abstract

Despite the prevalence of sexual assault against African American women, there are few culturally specific interventions available to address the unique needs of these survivors. This article reports the results of a qualitative case study that examined the experiences and outcomes of 12 African American female survivors participating in a community-based, culturally specific group therapy program through an Afrocentric sexual assault agency.



RESULTS indicated that participants reported overall positive outcomes and satisfaction with the intervention. This study provides a preliminary understanding of the potential benefits of utilizing a culturally specific approach to sexual assault service provision in community-based settings. By documenting the experiences and outcomes of women participating in a culturally specific group intervention, this study helps bridge the gap between academic and practice-based knowledge and sheds new light on the value of culturally specific sexual assault services for African American survivors.

