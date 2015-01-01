|
Citation
Ayeni OO. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(8): 996-1013.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Despite the prevalence of sexual assault against African American women, there are few culturally specific interventions available to address the unique needs of these survivors. This article reports the results of a qualitative case study that examined the experiences and outcomes of 12 African American female survivors participating in a community-based, culturally specific group therapy program through an Afrocentric sexual assault agency.
Language: en
Keywords
African American women; community-based services; Culturally specific programs; disclosure; recovery; sexual assault