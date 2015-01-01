Abstract

The impacts of trauma and violence are well documented, calling for trauma-responsive organizations and trauma-resilient communities. Organizations serving traumatized youth should focus on preventing and healing from trauma, building individual resilience, and responding to structural violence in the systems in which they operate. Grounded in theories on constructivist self-development, structural violence, and organizational social context, and utilizing a resilience framework, the Trauma Resilient Communities (TRC) Model aims to promote healing from the aftermath of trauma and violence within organizations and communities. Its goal is to improve organizational culture and climate through shared knowledge, understanding, language, practices, values, and culture to create safety for all stakeholders. The model's theoretical framework is described, including a logic model addressing dynamics across all system levels.

