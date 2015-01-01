Abstract

Public school shootings in the U.S. have increased over the past few decades. Trauma related to these events is leading to many conversations concerning ways to manage its effects in the aftermath of school shootings. Current research on how public schools can effectively address the trauma and trauma-related symptomology from public school shootings is varied. With a marked decrease in school shootings related to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a unique opportunity to explore solutions and reopen schools with improved trauma plans presents itself. Three trauma frameworks are explored for relevant and informed solutions that can be used as a resource for addressing the effects of trauma and aiding traumatized individuals in moving forward following a school shooting. Implications of this discussion include benefits to survivors of school shootings and applicability to trauma survivors in general.

