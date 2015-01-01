|
Oberdorfer MR, Rosén LA. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(8): 1090-1107.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
There is a wealth of studies examining trauma, protective factors, and outcomes in college students. There are questions, however, about how certain protective factors relate to certain types of maltreatment, and how these relationships impact college adjustment. There is also a lack of clarity in the literature as to whether the number of traumatic events experienced is a sufficient measure of trauma history or if the cumulative severity of traumatic experiences must be measured. This study aimed to address these gaps in the literature by examining relationships between trauma history, protective factors, and college adjustment.
childhood; College; college adjustment; maltreatment; protective factors; resilience; social emotional resources inventory; Trauma