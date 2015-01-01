Abstract

Following a traumatic event, coping strategies may affect the natural course of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). In particular, cognitive-coping strategies (how one thinks about stressors) may reduce PTSS by increasing individuals' perceived control over events, appraising them as less threatening, particularly for individuals who experience self-blame after trauma. Individuals who experience a traumatic event (n = 344) completed assessments at baseline (T1), 1 month (T2), and 2 months (T3). We tested whether T1 cognitive coping strategies (positive reinterpretation, acceptance, religious coping) predicted reduced T3 PTSS and whether this reduction was mediated by increased perceived control at T2. We tested whether this effect was particularly strong for individuals experiencing self-blame. Positive reinterpretation predicted decreases in, religious coping predicted increases in, and acceptance had no direct effect on PTSS. Overall, acceptance showed the greatest potential for reducing PTSS through increased perceived control over one's life. In a fully moderated mediation model, positive reinterpretation significantly interacted and acceptance marginally interacted with self-blame to predict increased perceived control and, subsequently, decreased T3 PTSS. Specifically, acceptance and positive reinterpretation were most helpful for those with higher levels of self-blame. Religious coping interacted with self-blame to predict decreased perceived control and subsequent increased PTSS. For trauma survivors experiencing self-blame, cognitive coping strategies that utilize compassionate self-talk, such as positive reinterpretation and acceptance, may be particularly helpful at increasing perceived control after trauma, while religious coping may have deleterious effects.

