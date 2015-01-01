|
Chopin J, Beauregard E, Arseneault C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(9): 1241-1261.
This study examines the sexual victimization of illicit drug users. Specifically, this research follows a lifestyle/routine activities framework to examine contexts of victimization associated with illicit drug uses. The sample uses in this study includes 264 cases of sexual offending where illicit drug users were targeted. To conduct a comparison analysis, we made a random selection of 500 cases of sexual offending where victims were not drug users. Bivariate and multivariate analysis are performed to examine the differences between the two groups and latent class analysis is used to generate an empirical classification of victimological processes leading to the sexual victimization of illicit drug users.
Language: en
Illicit drug users; lifestyle and routine activities; process; sexual victimization; victimology