Abstract

The study of violence toward minors from the perspective of polyvictimization is essential because of the established cumulative effect of violence in its various forms. The general objective of this study is to present data on child and adolescent polyvictimization in a sample of adolescents in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. In this quantitative, cross-sectional, descriptive study conducted between March 2019 and February 2020, the sample consisted of 874 secondary and high school students aged 12-17 years (406 boys, 465 girls) from three public schools. A Spanish version of the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire was used to assess victimization and polyvictimization. Of the participants, 88.3% had experienced some form of victimization over their lifetime and 67.5% had had such experiences during the last year. The most frequent form of victimization was through conventional crimes, reported by 78.6% over the lifetime and 50.6% in the last year. Among victims, 32.4% and 18.4% had experienced polyvictimization over their lifetime and in the previous year, respectively. The most severely polyvictimized participants had experienced 14+ victimizations over the lifetime and 10+ in the last year. Polyvictims were at a higher risk than those who had not experienced polyvictimization with regard to all forms of victimization. These results could serve as a basis for intervention programs in public and private institutions that serve Mexican children and adolescents.

Language: en