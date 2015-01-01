SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen FY, Shatila A, Lasser J, Beck BL. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 38(1): 39-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15377903.2021.1895398

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article addresses the need to support and advocate for students identifying as transgender/gender nonconforming (TGNC). As school psychologists, the standards and practices as outlined by the National Association of School Psychologists and the American Psychological Association emphasize the respect and protection of people of all ethnicities, cultural background, creeds, gender identity and how they identify themselves as people. School psychologists work to engage and advocate ranging from an individual student to helping evaluate and transform delivery of services, including assessment, systemically, such as schools and training programs. The authors have reviewed literature and advocacy resources in identifying the roles of school psychologists in this role of advocacy. The authors describe the intersection of person, all the confluences of what becomes that person, and society. The referral for assessment and the assessment, itself, is often the start of the school psychologist's interactions with the students with whom they engage and support in the school setting. The intention of this article is to convey resources, provide professional context, and start a list of resources to support, at times evaluate needs, and to advocate for their needs. The issue, as stated, is not having TGNC individuals educate the professionals on who they are but for the school psychologists to develop an understanding of this aspect of the human experience as children, neighbors, partners, and a continuum of humanity.


Language: en

Keywords

nonbinary; Psychoeducational assessment; school psychology; TGNC; training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print