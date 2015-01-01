Abstract

This article addresses the need to support and advocate for students identifying as transgender/gender nonconforming (TGNC). As school psychologists, the standards and practices as outlined by the National Association of School Psychologists and the American Psychological Association emphasize the respect and protection of people of all ethnicities, cultural background, creeds, gender identity and how they identify themselves as people. School psychologists work to engage and advocate ranging from an individual student to helping evaluate and transform delivery of services, including assessment, systemically, such as schools and training programs. The authors have reviewed literature and advocacy resources in identifying the roles of school psychologists in this role of advocacy. The authors describe the intersection of person, all the confluences of what becomes that person, and society. The referral for assessment and the assessment, itself, is often the start of the school psychologist's interactions with the students with whom they engage and support in the school setting. The intention of this article is to convey resources, provide professional context, and start a list of resources to support, at times evaluate needs, and to advocate for their needs. The issue, as stated, is not having TGNC individuals educate the professionals on who they are but for the school psychologists to develop an understanding of this aspect of the human experience as children, neighbors, partners, and a continuum of humanity.

Language: en