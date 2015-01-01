Abstract

OBJECTIVE To provide an updated profile of school-aged synthetic cannabinoid users in the U.S. by examining the factors associated with synthetic cannabinoid (SC) use.



METHODS Data from the 2015 and 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YBRS)--a nationally-representative survey of high school youths in the U.S.--is analyzed using bivariate analyses and logistic regression models to examine the factors associated with lifetime, experimental, and persistent synthetic cannabinoid use.



RESULTS 8.0% of respondents reported any SC use; however, fewer than half of these users (3.6% of the sample) reported use three or more times. Older youths, males, and lesbian, gay and bisexual youths are more likely to report both lifetime and persistent use. Asian youths are less likely to report ever using SC than White and African American youths, while Hispanic youths are more likely to report lifetime and persistent use. Poor academic performance and using other substances are positively associated with lifetime and persistent use.



CONCLUSIONS Researchers should continue to examine the factors associated with SC use, particularly the influence of age and sexual orientation, as well as patterns of continuation and desistance over time. Policy makers and practitioners should target at-risk groups with evidence-based substance use prevention programs and practices, and they should continue to raise awareness regarding the legal, medical, and social risks associated with SC use.

Language: en