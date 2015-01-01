|
Frank JL, Fiegel KA. J. Child Adolesc. Subst. Abuse 2020; 29(2): 155-170.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study assessed the moderating effects of school facilitating conditions (school opportunities for prosocial involvement, school commitment, academic grades, and truancy) on adolescent marijuana use within the context of the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB). Utilizing a large statewide surveillance study of adolescent risk and protective factors (N = 217,276), Structural Equation Modeling was used to examine the extent to which TPB constructs (behavioral beliefs, normative beliefs, control beliefs, and behavioral intention) predicted adolescent marijuana use.
Marijuana; prevention; school environment; Theory of Planned Behavior