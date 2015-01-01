Abstract

The role of the family, parenting behaviors, and parent-child relations continue to be a focal point for explaining deviant behavior. An area of research within this field that has been garnering increasing attention is the relationship between growing up in out-of-home care, health and well-being, and substance use. This study uses a sample of 1,170 youth from the Ontario Looking After Children (OnLAC) (AAR-C2-2016) project data to investigate the effects of placement type, placement disruption, behavioral characteristics, and parent-child relations on marijuana and alcohol use among a sample of youth preparing to emancipate from care. The results of multinomial logistic regression models indicate that unsupervised living placements, instability, low caregiver attachment, and self-control are all important factors that influence levels of substance use among this population. The policy implications associated with these findings are relevant to service providers and child welfare professionals as programs aimed toward youth successfully transitioning out of care remains a priority.

