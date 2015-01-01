Abstract

Sunday Streets is an Open Streets initiative where local communities temporarily close streets to traffic, creating car-free space for recreation. This study used a survey of open- and close-ended questions to examine the reciprocal relationship between Sunday Streets and the communities and neighborhoods it serves.



FINDINGS suggest Sunday Streets provides participants with a safe (97.2%), vibrant environment (79.4%) where residents can decrease their stress (84.8%). Participants "feel more connected" to their neighborhood environment and recommend expansion of the route and more amenities. Sunday Streets offers ways for communities to support neighborhood social characteristics and social interactions and influence population health.

