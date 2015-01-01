|
Citation
|
Zieff SG, Musselman E, Guedes C, Chin D, Ferrey A, Overton C, Rivera N, Sundararaman A, Walesch O. J. Community Pract. 2022; 30(1): 20-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Sunday Streets is an Open Streets initiative where local communities temporarily close streets to traffic, creating car-free space for recreation. This study used a survey of open- and close-ended questions to examine the reciprocal relationship between Sunday Streets and the communities and neighborhoods it serves.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
neighborhood; Open streets; social environment