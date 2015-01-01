|
Citation
|
Cantisani G, Della Corte G. J. Earthq. Eng. 2023; 27(3): 623-655.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Non-residential older buildings usually have a significant role in the economy of a territory, making their seismic response worth of investigation. To this end, archetype steel buildings were selected, with portal frames and stabilizing braces. Non-linear models were developed including brace buckling and fracture, connections, cladding panels. Both static and dynamic analysis were carried out considering three building sites and two performance levels: usability-preventing damage and global collapse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Building; cladding; collapse; connection; earthquake; steel