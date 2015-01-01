Abstract

The objective of this study is to identify the probable location, time of occurrence, and magnitude of a predictive earthquake in a highly active seismotectonic zone. Within an identified spatiotemporal regime, seismic risk to property, and life has also been assessed due to the damage scenario of the predictive earthquake. A large area in western Himalaya was subjected to three parallel studies: identification of seismogenic source zones, segments of longer tectonics, and susceptible area using seismic hazard assessment and pattern recognition. Out of the nine identified seismogenic source zones (SSZ) in the study area, Kangra SSZ was found to be the worst SSZ.

Language: en