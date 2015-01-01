Abstract

A statistical study aimed at estimating residual displacement spectrum (Cr) of single-degree-of-freedom (SDOF) systems with a given damage index is developed. The Cr are calculated with the Park-Ang damage model, which can be parameterized in terms of the ultimate ductility factor μu and energy dissipation factor β, for SDOF systems subjected to 228 ground motions. The variation in Cr with site conditions, damage model, postyield stiffness ratio and stiffness degradation is investigated. The results showed that μu and β had moderate and negligible effects on Cr, respectively. Reliable estimation of damage-based Cr can facilitate the performance-based design of structures.

