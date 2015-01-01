|
Guo W, Wang Y, Zeng C, Wang T, Gu Q, Zhou H, Zhou L, Hou W. J. Earthq. Eng. 2023; 27(2): 284-313.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study aimed to provide an experimental evaluation method for train's moving safety on a post-earthquake bridge. First, an improved real-time hybrid simulation (RTHS) framework was constructed, based on utilizing the moving load superposition algorithm to solve the train-track-bridge interaction (TTBI) problem. An RTHS test was then conducted for the TTBI problem. The train model was tested using a shake table and was dynamically linked to the numerical substructure. A post-earthquake seven-span high-speed railway simply supported bridge was studied, in which earthquake-induced damage, such as stiffness reductions, residual displacements of piers, girder gap expansions, and pier settlements were all tested.
earthquake-induced damage; high-speed railway bridge; moving load superposition algorithm; Moving safety evaluation; pier settlement; real-time hybrid simulation