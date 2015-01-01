Abstract

This study aimed to provide an experimental evaluation method for train's moving safety on a post-earthquake bridge. First, an improved real-time hybrid simulation (RTHS) framework was constructed, based on utilizing the moving load superposition algorithm to solve the train-track-bridge interaction (TTBI) problem. An RTHS test was then conducted for the TTBI problem. The train model was tested using a shake table and was dynamically linked to the numerical substructure. A post-earthquake seven-span high-speed railway simply supported bridge was studied, in which earthquake-induced damage, such as stiffness reductions, residual displacements of piers, girder gap expansions, and pier settlements were all tested.

