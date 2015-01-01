SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang S, Lin Y, Guan D, Ge H, Guo Z, Yang H, Liu W. J. Earthq. Eng. 2023; 27(1): 1-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13632469.2021.1995083

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The methodology of installing energy dissipation devices is a key point in structural seismic design. This paper proposes three novel hierarchical energy dissipation (HED) systems, using miniature bar-typed structural fuses (MBSFs) of different installation constructions, i.e., making MBSF lengths varied, installing Belleville springs, and enabling the anchor device to slide frictionally. Verification tests and corresponding simulations were conducted to examine the feasibilities of these constructions. The results showed that BSC and FSC systems dissipated energy hierarchically as expected. Time-history dynamic analysis on single-degree-of-freedom (SDOF) models was then conducted, according to which a displacement-based design method was established and recommended.


Language: en

Keywords

cyclic loading; displacement-based design method; dynamic analysis; Energy dissipator; hierarchical energy dissipation; miniature bar-typed structural fuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print