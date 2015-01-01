Abstract

The methodology of installing energy dissipation devices is a key point in structural seismic design. This paper proposes three novel hierarchical energy dissipation (HED) systems, using miniature bar-typed structural fuses (MBSFs) of different installation constructions, i.e., making MBSF lengths varied, installing Belleville springs, and enabling the anchor device to slide frictionally. Verification tests and corresponding simulations were conducted to examine the feasibilities of these constructions. The results showed that BSC and FSC systems dissipated energy hierarchically as expected. Time-history dynamic analysis on single-degree-of-freedom (SDOF) models was then conducted, according to which a displacement-based design method was established and recommended.

