Citation
Bilson Darko A, Molnar S, Sadrekarimi A. J. Earthq. Eng. 2023; 27(1): 59-83.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The reliability of non-invasive shear wave velocity (Vs) profiling techniques is assessed for four Ontario highway sites in comparison to invasive methods (N60, su, laboratory bender element Vs, borehole geology). Our non-invasive Vs profiles are obtained from joint inversion of surface wave dispersion and microtremor horizontal to vertical spectral ratio peak(s). The overall inter-method average relative difference in soil Vs is 15%. Non-invasive and invasive methods provide consistent Vs30 and earthquake site classification. Multi-method site classification demonstrates greater success of non-invasive and invasive methods to determine the Vs profile and soil properties respectively.
Keywords
ambient vibrations; bender element test; earthquake site assessment; Shear wave velocity; site classification; surface wave dispersion